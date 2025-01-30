CPM condemns Guv Ravi over Kizhvenmani remarks

CHENNAI: CPM on Wednesday condemned Governor RN Ravi's recent speech alleging that the Kizhvenmani protest, in which 44 Dalits were burnt to death, was instigated by Maoists and criticising the memorial built in remembrance of the martyrs. Terming the Kizhvenmani struggle as a democratic one, the CPM said that the Governor, however, has said that the struggle was instigated by the Maoists in devoid of historical understanding and intellectual honesty. "He has mocked the grand memorial by saying that there are huts next to it. Is he questioning the contribution made by the working class people to build memorials for comrades who sacrificed their lives for their rights?" he asked.

CPM demanded that RN Ravi should stop blabbering and spewing hateful comments about any struggle and progressive movement in India, including the Venmani, Social Justice, and Communal Movement, in a manner that is inappropriate for the position he holds.

In another resolution, CPM also demanded the Greater Chennai Corporation drop its plan to hand over breakfast schemes in the corporation schools to private. The party, in another resolution, also sought the state government's intervention in illegal layoff by a US-based company that made 3000 workers jobless all of a sudden.