CPM condemns de-recognition of three medical colleges

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday condemned the Undergraduate Medical Education Board for barring three government medical colleges in the state from admitting students citing lame reasons, while PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss warned that 10 more government medical colleges in the state could face a similar situation due to faculty vacancies.

In a tweet, Balakrishnan said that Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, K A P Viswanathan Government Medical College in Trichy and Government Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital were penalised for deficiencies in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance and footage of cameras installed in these colleges. "The action is an insult to the medical infrastructure in the state. It also shows the accumulation of power that considers the state administration in disdain. The cancellation of the recognition should be immediately withdrawn, " he wrote.



PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said that the news of the 10 more government medical colleges faces the threat of derecognition due to shortages of faculties. "In the government medical colleges in the state, 450 out of the 1600 professor posts lying vacant, while 550 out of the 1600 associate professor posts are remaining vacant. Except for the famous medical colleges in Chennai, the faculties posts are lying vacant in the other medical colleges, " he said.



He demanded the state government take steps to vacate the Madras High Court stay on the counselling for the faculties promotion and it should be held at the earliest to fill up the vacancies.

