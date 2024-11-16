CPM condemns ally DMK’s government over ‘approach’ in Samsung union case in Madras HC

CHENNAI: In a direct attack on the ally DMK’s government, CPM on Saturday strongly condemned the State government's approach in the registration of Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU) case in Madras High Court.

In a resolution adopted at the party's state committee meeting held on November 15, attended by state secretary K Balakrishnan and politburo member G Ramakrishnan, CPM said that the State Labour Department is yet to accept the application registered under the Trade Union Act and issue the registration certificate for the SIWU.

"When the case is heard in the court regarding the registration of the union, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the State government is asking for time in favour of the management in a bid to prolong the case. It is an act of deceiving the workers and the trade union. The state committee of the party strongly condemns this attitude of the State government," the party resolution said.

Pointing out that the Samsung workers' strike came to an end over a month ago, the resolution alleged that only 450 out of the 1,450 workers who took part in the strike were allowed inside the plant and even those workers were being brainwashed against the trade unions in the name of training. It noted that the workers resorted to the strike in the first place over management's refusal to form a union which the workers wanted. "We strongly condemn the brazen and illegal actions of the Samsung management in rejecting trade unions' rights and tripartite negotiation recommendations," he said, adding that not allowing the workers into the factory is against the resolutions arrived at the tripartite negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Left party urged the State government to withdraw the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act which was passed in the State assembly through voice vote without proper discussion. "The Act empowers the government to grant water bodies to private individuals if they deem it necessary for various projects and needs, even if the water bodies are located on a land parcel of not less than 250 acres. Water bodies, water catchment areas, canals, pastures etc in the acquired lands will come under the control of the individual," the resolution read.