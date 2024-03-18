CPM candidate Su Venkatesan confident of victory from Madurai

MADURAI: A day after the Election Commission issued notifications for the conduct of 2024 -Lok Sabha elections, Su Venkatesan, the sitting MP, who represents Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Madurai, full of confidence said that he would win by a huge margin in the ensuing polls. The CPM, an ally of the ruling DMK offered Venkatesan yet another opportunity to contest from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Sunday, Venkatesan said the DMK-led front would achieve victory from all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Venkatesan garlanded the statue of Thookumedai Tyagi Balu on his party office premises in Madurai and began his poll campaign.

Earlier, he met DMK Minister P Moorthy, G Thalapathi, DMK MLA from Madurai North and other leaders of the party and sought their support for votes. After his party high command declared him as their candidate to contest the polls from Madurai, he met Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior leaders of his party in Chennai on Saturday. In the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019, CPM’s Venkatesan was pitted against the AIADMK candidate from Madurai and tasted his first success as a Member of Parliament.

Venkatesan bagged 4,47,075 votes in the poll against his nearest rival candidate, who got 3,07,680 votes, sources said. The CPM also fielded its candidate R Sachidanandam to contest from Dindigul this time.