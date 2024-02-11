CPM cadre held for waving black flags

TIRUCHY: Around 100 CPM cadre were arrested for attempting to wave the black flag at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is on a visit to Tiruchy on Saturday.

RN Ravi was in Tiruchy to attend some programmes in private colleges and the CPM members converged at Tiruvanaikovil where the Governor was scheduled to take part in a function and raised slogans against him.

The protesting members said that the Governor was acting against the interest of the State and had been spreading wrong information about Periyar, Vallalar, Gandhiji, and Tiruvalluvar.

They also said that the Governor has been acting as a BJP agent and creating unrest in the State.

Suddenly, they moved to the main road and blocked the traffic with a black flag ahead of the Governor’s convoy crossing the spot and soon, the police team who were on duty stopped them but they continued to protest and so they were arrested. Traffic was affected for more than an hour on Tiruvanaikoil-Srirangam road.