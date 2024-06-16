CPM asks TN govt to take legal action to get the state's share of Cauvery water

CHENNAI: CPM on Saturday urged the state government to get the state's share of Cauvery water from Karnataka as per the Supreme Court's verdict.

In a resolution adopted at the party's state committee meeting, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan demanded that the state government take legal action to get Cauvery water.

"Mettur dam should be opened usually on June 12 to start Kuruvai cultivation in Cauvery delta districts. This year, the water level of Mettur Dam is very low, so it is impossible to open the water for Kuruvai cultivation, " the resolution said, welcoming the Kuruvai special package by the state government this year to benefit the farmers who cultivate crops using the borewell irrigation.

"The main reason for the low level of water in Mettur Dam is that the Karnataka government did not fully supply the water to Tamil Nadu last year and kept about 99 TMC in arrears. In the present environment, it is almost impossible to carry out the Kuruvai cultivation. With the onset of the Southwest Monsoon, cultivation in the delta districts can be carried out only if the Karnataka government releases the monthly quota of Cauvery water, " it said.

The Marxist party demanded the Cauvery Water Management Authority should take steps to release the amount of water to the state as per the Supreme Court's final verdict.

In another resolution, CPM also thanked voters in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring the victory of the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.