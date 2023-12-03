CPM asks its office bearers, cadres to prepare for post-cyclone relief and rescue works

CHENNAI: CPM has urged its party and frontal organisations office bearers and cadres to be prepared for the post-cyclone relief works along with the government officials.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that Cyclone Michaung is likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh close to Chennai. Meteorology Department officials have warned that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu of heavy rainfall after 2015-16.

"The government is also taking several precautionary measures to protect people from the effects of storms and floods. On behalf of the CPM, we request everyone to stay safe until the storm is completely over, " he requested the public.

CPM leader said that the district committees and all branches of the party should be ready for relief and rescue work, ensure their best possible assistance to the needy people and lend a hand to the people in collaboration with the government administration.