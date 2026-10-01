CPM alleges TVK paid most to voters in Madurantakam bypoll

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday (October 1) alleged that TVK had paid the highest amount to voters among parties campaigning for the Madurantakam bypoll, based on what voters told him during his campaign in the constituency on Wednesday (September 30).
Speaking to reporters after staging a demonstration seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, Shanmugam said that while campaigning in several villages in Madurantakam, voters approached CPM workers seeking cash and told them that other parties were distributing money.
“They told us that others were giving money and asked why we were giving only pamphlets. When we asked which parties had given money, voters said TVK had given the highest amount,” he said.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s campaign projection of itself as a “Thooya Sakthi” (clean force), Shanmugam said Vijay had campaigned during the previous election and was also campaigning now that the party would not give money in return for votes.
“This is what voters themselves told us,” he said.
He said voters even bargained with CPM workers, asking them to give at least some money if they could not match the amount allegedly being offered by other parties.
“We told them that the strength of the CPM is its struggles and its support among working people. Neither the CPM nor the Left parties will ever give money to secure votes,” Shanmugam said.
He said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the alleged distribution of cash. Shanmugam said he returned from Madurantakam only on Wednesday night and would file the complaint on Thursday.
He further criticised a statement made by a TVK candidate at a campaign meeting in Dharapuram on Wednesday that she had resigned from her earlier position and joined TVK to do good for her constituency.
Shanmugam said the statement appeared to suggest that constituencies represented by Opposition MLAs would not receive government support.
The Chief Minister should clarify whether he endorsed such a position, Shanmugam said, stressing that the Chief Minister was responsible for all constituencies irrespective of which party represented them.
The CPM leader also stepped up his attack on the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and reiterated the Left parties' demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He alleged that the SIR exercise had deprived eligible voters of their voting rights and accused the Election Commission of failing to ensure free and fair elections.
Shanmugam welcomed the DMK's decision to support the INDIA bloc's move seeking the removal of the CEC. He said DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan had made it clear that although the DMK did not attend the INDIA bloc meeting, the party supported the demand and would back a resolution in Parliament seeking the CEC's removal.
“We welcome the DMK's announcement. The DMK should also participate in the next phase of protests to protect voting rights and ensure free and fair elections,” he said.
On TVK's position on the issue, Shanmugam criticised the party for not taking a clear stand on several issues.
He also rejected TVK minister Rajmohan's contention that a particular individual should not be held responsible for issues concerning the Election Commission, saying the CEC had greater responsibility as its head.