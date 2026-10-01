CPM alleges TVK paid most to voters in Madurantakam bypoll

Speaking to reporters after staging a demonstration seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, Shanmugam said that while campaigning in several villages in Madurantakam, voters approached CPM workers seeking cash and told them that other parties were distributing money.

“They told us that others were giving money and asked why we were giving only pamphlets. When we asked which parties had given money, voters said TVK had given the highest amount,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s campaign projection of itself as a “Thooya Sakthi” (clean force), Shanmugam said Vijay had campaigned during the previous election and was also campaigning now that the party would not give money in return for votes.

“This is what voters themselves told us,” he said.

He said voters even bargained with CPM workers, asking them to give at least some money if they could not match the amount allegedly being offered by other parties.