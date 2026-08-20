CPM adopts resolution against Left crackdown diktat; questions CM Vijay's role

It also raised questions about how such decisions could have been reached with the CM's consent.

In its first resolution, the party condemned the order issued by Gujiliamparai Tahsildar Ayyasamy on August 18, seeking details of CPM and CPI members in the taluk. The party said the tehsildar had exceeded his powers and acted in violation of the law.

The CPM questioned why the Dindigul Collector and senior revenue officials had not acted against the order. It also criticised the Collector's decision to relieve the tehsildar from training later that same day, saying the move appeared to be an attempt to avoid action against the official.