CPI's Mutharasan urges KMTR officials to withdraw notification against cattle grazing

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday demanded the State government to direct the forest department officials to withdraw the notification denying cattle grazing rights in the Kalakad Mudanthurai Tiger Reserve stating that it is against the rights conferred under the Forest Rights Act. “The Kalakad Mundanturai Tiger Reserve Forest Range of the Forest Department has issued an important notice citing a 2022 judgment of the Madras High Court regarding the entry, grazing and rearing of cattle in forest areas and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This notification goes against the grazing rights recognised by the Forest Rights Act,” he said in a statement.

He said that the forest department arbitrarily issued a notification citing a court judgement has an ulterior motive to mislead the government and the court. “If the court judgments affect the way of life of the people in the forest, the state government should not allow the Forest Department, which has legal recourse through appeal, review and revision, to engage in activities that deprive the people of the forest area of their right to life,” he said, demanding the government to direct the forest officials to withdraw the notification.