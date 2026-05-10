CPI urges Tamil Thai Vazhthu be restored to first place at government events

Veerapandian alleged that during the ceremony, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was relegated to the third position, while Vande Mataram and the national tune were given precedence. He said it had been the long-standing tradition in Tamil Nadu government functions since Independence to begin events with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and conclude with the National Anthem.

He further said that Vande Mataram, being a song dedicated to a particular deity and carrying religious overtones, was not adopted as the National Anthem during the freedom movement period itself.

Stating that the programme sequence prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the direction of the Raj Bhavan had violated established convention, he demanded that the Tamil Nadu government explain who was responsible for the lapse.