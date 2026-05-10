CPI urges Tamil Thai Vazhthu be restored to first place at government events

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian on Sunday urged the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is accorded primacy at all official government functions, criticising the sequence followed during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.
In a statement, he said the Governor had delayed inviting TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, to form the government. He said attempts made through “backdoor methods” to form the government were thwarted after consultations among parties that won as part of the secular progressive alliance, including the CPI, CPM and VCK, which extended support to TVK.
Following this support, TVK assumed office on Saturday and the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and Ministers was held, he said.
Veerapandian alleged that during the ceremony, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was relegated to the third position, while Vande Mataram and the national tune were given precedence. He said it had been the long-standing tradition in Tamil Nadu government functions since Independence to begin events with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and conclude with the National Anthem.
He further said that Vande Mataram, being a song dedicated to a particular deity and carrying religious overtones, was not adopted as the National Anthem during the freedom movement period itself.
Stating that the programme sequence prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the direction of the Raj Bhavan had violated established convention, he demanded that the Tamil Nadu government explain who was responsible for the lapse.
The CPI leader urged the TVK government to ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is given the first place at all government events and that such deviations are not repeated.
He also appealed to the Chief Minister and the pro tem Speaker to ensure that the Assembly session convening on Monday for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as all future government functions, begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu and conclude with the national tune.