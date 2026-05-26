CPI urges Tamil Nadu government to defer school reopening by a week

CHENNAI: CPI State secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday (May 26) urged the Tamil Nadu government to postpone the reopening of schools by a week in view of the prevailing heat conditions across the State.
In a statement, he said the government had already announced that schools would reopen on June 1 after the summer vacation.
However, the intensity of the summer heat remained very high in Tamil Nadu and could adversely affect the health of children and teachers.
Considering the welfare of students and teachers, he requested the State government to defer the reopening of schools by one week, he said.