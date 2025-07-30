CPI urges special law to curb caste-based honour killings

CHENNAI: Joining the chorus of DMK allies seeking special legislation to curb honour killings in Tamil Nadu, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has urged the State government to enact a dedicated law to prevent caste-based honour crimes, following the brutal murder of a young man, Kavin, in Tirunelveli district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mutharasan said the CPI Tamil Nadu State Committee strongly condemned the killing and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice and awarded the strictest punishment.

Kavin, a Chennai-based IT professional, was in a relationship with Subashini, a Siddha practitioner from Tirunelveli. However, on 27 July 2025, Kavin was allegedly hacked to death by Subashini’s brother in what is suspected to be a caste-based honour killing.

“The murder has deeply shocked us. In today’s era, where education and scientific temper are advancing, such killings severely undermine social harmony, suppress egalitarian thought, and heighten communal tension. This poses a serious threat to Tamil society,” Mutharasan said.

He added that the state government must take the lead in bringing forward special legislation to address caste-based honour killings and prevent such atrocities from recurring. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also demanded special legislation against caste-based honour killings.







