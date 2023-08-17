CPI urges more unreserved coaches in trains

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the central government and the Railway Board to increase the number of unreserved compartments in trains.

In a resolution, the state executive committee of the party said that the number of AC coaches is being increased in trains by reducing the number of unreserved coaches. "Due to this, unreserved coaches are crowded. A new rule has been brought, making unreserved tickets invalid if the tickets are bought three hours prior to the journey if the distance is less than 199km. Moreover, dynamic ticket pricing has been implemented in some trains, " the resolution said.

It added that GST charges are collected on refund on cancellation of tickets. Concession for senior citizens was stopped during COVID period but is yet to be reintroduced.

"The government has disclosed that the railways earned additional Rs. 1,500 Crore by stopping the concession. The government should augment 4 unreserved coaches in every train and drop the rule mandating buying of unreserved tickets within 3 hours. To increase the AC coaches, the number of ordinary coaches should not be reduced. Moreover, concessions for senior citizens and children should be restored again," the party urged the government.