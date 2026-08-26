CPI urges Karnataka to implement Cauvery water-sharing orders

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the authority ordered Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at 9,000 cusecs a day for 15 days, he said.

Veerapandian said the CWMA had earlier directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days till August 11 and subsequently 12,000 cusecs a day for 15 days from August 12. However, the Karnataka government and its officials had failed to implement the orders of the Supreme Court and the CWMA, which was strongly condemnable, he said.