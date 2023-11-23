CPI urges govt to revoke Goondas detention of Arul, release arrested farmers

CHENNAI: Ruling DMK's ally CPI has urged the state government to revoke Goondas detention against Arul, one of the protestors in Thiruvannamalai, and release all the arrested farmers. The farmers in the district are protesting against land acquisition for Melma SIPCOT.

In a statement, party state secretary R Mutharasan said that the farmers have commenced their protest in July and due to the failure of officials in resolving the issues, the protest has become severe. "In a bid to suppress the protest by police, more than 20 farmers have been arrested under more than 11 sections. Moreover, issuing Goondas detention orders to 7 farmers has angered the farmers. This has propelled the protest further, " he added.

He added that the government has revoked Goondas detention against 6 farmers with stringent conditions. This has been done after request from family members, as claimed by the government.

"However, Goondas detention is continuing against Arul, who coordinated the protest. Also, cases against the farmers are continuing. This has not helped to restore peace in the Cheyyar area, " he said.

Mutharasan urged the government to cancel all the cases filed against the farmers and release all the arrested farmers.

"Land acquisition should be stopped and the government should hold talks with the farmers, " he demanded.