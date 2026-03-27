CPI urges Election Commission to act against LPG hoarding and black marketing

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday (March 27) urged the Election Commission to take stringent action against the hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, citing widespread shortages and rising prices of essential commodities.
In a statement, he said that military attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel had disrupted supplies, leading to a shortage of cooking gas for domestic and commercial use across the country.
He said the shortage had triggered a sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities, including food items. As a result, several eateries and tea shops had been forced to shut down.
Veerapandian said the unavailability of cooking gas had caused severe hardship to the public. He also alleged that distribution agencies were hoarding LPG cylinders and selling them illegally at higher prices.
The CPI urged the Election Commission to intervene immediately to curb such practices and to initiate strict action against those involved in hoarding and black marketing.