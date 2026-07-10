CPI urges Centre to retain MGNREGS, calls new rural jobs scheme

Veerapandian said MGNREGS, enacted in 2005, guaranteed registered rural households a legal right to 100 days of employment, but Tamil Nadu workers received only 43 to 52 days of work annually between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

Less than 5% of workers completed the full 100 days, he claimed, citing government data. Calling the Centre's promise of 125 days of employment under the new scheme "misleading", he said Tamil Nadu would require about Rs 30,096 crore to provide wages to 69.79 lakh beneficiary families, while the Centre had allocated only Rs 12,642 crore for 2026-27 and asked the state to contribute Rs 5,056 crore.