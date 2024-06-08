CPI urge centre to get President's nod for Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill citing irregularities in entrance exams

CHENNAI: Citing irregularities in the NEET exams this year, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday demanded the union government get the President's consent for the state government's bill seeking exemption from the NEET for the medical seat admission under the state quota.

"Irregularities and malpractices have occurred in the NEET entrance exam for admission to junior medical education students. Seven students who appeared for the exam at one centre in Haryana scored full marks. The National Examinations Agency has awarded mercy marks for some students. This has created shock waves across the country. The credibility of the NEET examination is constantly becoming questionable, " he said in a statement.

CPI leader demanded an honest and impartial investigation into the irregularities that have taken place. "Strict action should be taken against the wrongdoers. States seeking exemption from NEET should be exempted, " he said.

To get an exemption from NEET, he said that the Union Government has to get the President's consent to the Tamil Nadu Admission to Under Graduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021.

The Union Government's anti-state attitude of failing to exempt medical seats under the control of the Tamil Nadu Government from NEET is highly condemnable, he said.