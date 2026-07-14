CPI to join Cabinet if situation warrants

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Veerapandian on Tuesday (July 14) said his party would join the TVK government’s cabinet if the political situation warrants.
Speaking to the media before flagging off a protest march organised by the party and Tamil Nadu Farmers Association from Hosur in Krishnagiri to condemn the Mekedatu dam project, Veerapandian said if the political circumstances require, ‘we will join the cabinet in the state.’
“Then it will be an opportunity for someone from this soil to become a minister,” he said.
Further, Veerapandian said if need arises, the Communist parties will contest local body polls independently. “Such a decision will be taken in consultation with other democratic forces,” he said.
On reports of political defections, Veerapandian said horse-trading was a culture associated with some northern states. “Whoever indulges in horse-trading is unacceptable,” he said.
Opposing Karnataka's proposed construction of the Mekedatu dam, Veerpandian said the dam would devastate 25 lakh acres of Delta farmland and severely affect the State’s drinking water sources.
“It is the responsibility of the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and abandon its attempt to construct the dam,” he said.