CPI to hold seat-sharing talks with DMK on February 27

CHENNAI: CPI has formed a four-member committee, headed by State secretary M. Veerapandian, to negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance for the forthcoming Assembly election.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the CPI held under the chairmanship of S. Kalaichelvam. The party said the committee would hold discussions with the DMK leadership as part of the alliance’s preparatory process for the polls.
Apart from M. Veerapandian, the negotiating team comprises R. Mutharasan, K. Subbarayan, and G. Palanisamy.
The CPI said the committee would participate in the first round of talks scheduled to be held on February 27, 2026.