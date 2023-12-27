CPI to hold demos in front of central govt offices on Jan 8 seeking relief funds

CHENNAI: CPI on Wednesday announced that it would hold a demonstration in front of the central government offices on January 8 seeking release of the disaster relief funds sought by the state government.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that Chennai and its adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram were severely affected by the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michuang on December 3 and 4.

In this situation, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi and Kanyakumari districts have been affected by heavy rains on December 18. "The normal life of the people has been severely affected due to flooding in the streets and houses of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. Considering that the area where around two crore people live has been affected, the Chief Minister has demanded the Union Government to declare it as a national calamity and immediately provide Rs 21,692 crore for relief works, " he noted.

However he said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is attacking the Tamil Nadu government and the ministers and engaging in cheap politics that insults the state people. "The Central team has travelled extensively and surveyed the flood impacts. The Union Minister of Defense has visited. Prime Minister Modi has assured the Chief Minister of providing necessary assistance. After all this, the union government has not provided the fund. To condemn it and also to seek the release of the funds, we will hold a protest demonstration in front of all the Central government offices on January 8," he said.