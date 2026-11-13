CPI to decide on Tiruchy East bypoll after announcement, says Veerapandian

Speaking to reporters here, Veerapandian asserted that Communist parties possess the "moral strength" to field candidates in all constituencies in India.

"Once the by-election is announced, the Communists will meet and take a decision. We will tell you that decision," he said.

Clarifying the Left party's political stance, he identified the RSS and the BJP as their primary ideological and political adversaries. "Parties like the AIADMK, DMK, TVK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi are not our enemy forces," Veerapandian noted. "Our political enmity is only with the RSS and BJP".

He added that the CPI's alliance choices will depend entirely on which parties staunchly oppose the policies of the RSS and BJP, stating that it would be good if AIADMK quit the BJP alliance.

Evaluating the six-month-old TVK government, the CPI leader advised the ruling dispensation to align itself with the poor and the working class, rather than corporates and bureaucrats. While acknowledging the government's move to waive crop loans, he pointed out that the core demands of sanitation workers, Anganwadi staff, and farmers remain unaddressed.