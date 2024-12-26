CPI thanks CM for naming hospital building after Nallakannu

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2024 8:18 PM IST
    CPI state secretary R Mutharasan thanks CM Stalin for naming hospital building after Nallakannu

    CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for making an announcement saying that the new building in Srivaikundam Government Hospital would be named after R Nallakannu, on Thursday.

    In a statement, Mutharasan said that during his 100th birthday event, Nallakannu handed over a petition to the Chief Minister requesting him to upgrade Srivaikundam Government General Hospital as a speciality hospital.

    "Based on the request, the Chief Minister agreed to provide additional facilities at the hospital apart from naming the new building as 'Thozhar R Nallakannu Centenary Building'. CPI welcomes the government for felicitating leaders, who fought for social justice, democratic rights and for the language by naming government buildings after them, " he added.

    DTNEXT Bureau

