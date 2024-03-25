Begin typing your search...

25 March 2024
CPI state secy Mutharasan to launch campaign from Perambalur on Thursday
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan would launch his poll campaign for the 18th Lok Sabha polls from Perambalur constituency on Thursday.

In a statement, the party said that Mutharasan's three-week long campaign would conclude on April 17 at Nagapattinam where his party's candidate V Selvaraj is contesting.

He would be campaigning at Ariyalur on March 29, Chennai March 30 - 31), Vellore (April 1), Krishnagiri (April 2), Dharmapuri (April 3), Salem (April 4), Mannarkudi (April 5), Trichy (April 6), Villupuram (April 7), Chidambaram (April 8), Mayiladuthurai (April 9), Thanjavur South (April 10), Nagapattinam (April 11), Tiruppur (April 12), Dindigul (April 13), Madurai (April 14), Virudhunagar (April 15), Thoothukudi (April 16) and Nagapattinam (April 10).

