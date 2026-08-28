CPI stages massive protest in Tiruvarur

As per the schedule, the protests were held across the region, and the CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian led the protest in Tiruvarur. The protesting members also demanded the state government to fulfill the promise of crop loan waiver as per the election manifesto and condemned the Karnataka government for attempting to build Mekedatu dam, which would turn the Cauvery Delta as a desert.

After raising slogans, the protesting members moved to the Collectorate for staging a siege protest but they were stopped by the police who established barricades to prevent their entry. However, the CPI cadres overpowered the police and moved further after forcibly removing the barricades, and this resulted in a scuffle between the police and the cadres, and tension gripped the scene.

Soon, the State Secretary Veerapandian and the Nagapattinam MP V Selvaraj intervened in the scene and pacified the cadres. Subsequently, a few members, including Veerapandian and Selvaraj, met the district Collector V Mohanachandran and submitted a petition with him. The Collector, who received the petition, assured to forward it to the state government.

Later, Veerapandian told the media persons that the Cauvery issue is related to national integrity and so the Karnataka government should act responsibly on the issue. “The district collector assured to fulfil the demands and we hope the issues would be solved soon; otherwise, the protests would be intensified”, Veerapandian said.