CPI slams AIADMK leader Shanmugam over sexist remarks on actress, seeks poll panel's action

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday condemned sexist remarks made by AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam against an actress at a protest on women’s safety.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the remarks made against the actress were derogatory and reflected a patriarchal mindset that had crossed the limits of civility in public life.
Turning political platforms into spaces where women are insulted was unacceptable, he said, condemning the comments made against the star.
Veerapandian said attacking a woman’s personal life and undermining her dignity exposed a regressive and patriarchal attitude. Such remarks, he said, were intended to hurt and discourage women participating in public life.
The CPI urged the Election Commission to take legal action against Shanmugam and put an end to the political culture of insulting women.