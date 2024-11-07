CPI seeks strict action against caste mob killing in Arakkonam

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday demanded the State government take severe action against the dominant caste mob which attacked a family travelling in a car and killed a person in Arakkonam.

In a statement, he said that Rajkumar, a resident of Paaranji at Arakkonam took his wife Poongodi who was unwell to a government hospital along with his sons on Tuesday night.

However, a vehicle coming at a high speed in the wrong direction on Arakkonam-Sholingar Road near Periyar Nagar collided with the car in which Rajkumar’s family was travelling, he said, adding that those who came in the vehicle in the wrong direction abused Rajkumar’s family and enquired his native place.

He said that when Rajkumar asked them to give respect to his age and responded that he was from nearby Paaranji, the casteist group attacked him brutally.

“A particular community of people gathered and attacked them. Rajkumar who was severely injured was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His youngest son Sellamani’s hand got fractured,” Mutharasan said, condemning the attack.

He said that Paaranji village people resorted to road roko seeking action against Rajkumar’s killing.

“The State government should immediately intervene directly in connection with this incident and suppress caste-dominant fanaticism with an iron hand and take legal action against those responsible and arrest the concerned persons immediately,” he demanded.