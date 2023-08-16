CPI seeks removal of Ravi, Prez nod for state’s NEET bill

CHENNAI: The CPI on Tuesday sought the removal of Governor RN Ravi as he continues to work against the elected state government and the interest of the state people. The Left party also urged the Union government to get approval from the President for the state bill, which seeks to dispense with NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

One of the resolutions adopted at the CPI’s state council being held in Salem from August 14 to 17 said that it strongly condemns Governor for his remark on the state’s Anti-NEET bill.

“The Governor has asserted that he would not approve the NEET bill if he was in a position to act on it. His comments were against the Constitution, state’s rights and federalism principles. An insult to the state Legislative Assembly,” it said. The CPI said that Governor Ravi has given a wrong statement on NEET. “He claimed that the NEET prevented commercialisation of medical education. However, it was the Centre’s privatisation policy, which led to the commercialisation of medical education. Due to the Centre’s policy, medical education trade has become a multi-thousand crore business,” it added.

Contrary to the claim that NEET has helped students from economically weaker sections to join medical courses, CPI said that NEET has made medical education exclusive for the rich, who can afford high-cost coaching classes and residential schools. On Governor’s claim on no NEET suicides this year, “Now Jegadeeswaran, a student from Chromepet has committed suicide,” it noted.