CPI seeks pattas for long-term settlements

Addressing media at a protest by residents of temple and non-temple lands and hill areas, he said people who had lived in their homes for 80 to 100 years should not be denied ownership rights or evicted. He urged the government to talk with the protesters and meet their demands.

Veerapandian also called for a formal government order to drop the Pattinapakkam project, citing fishing communities' concerns. He urged the government to honour its assurance that it would not evict hill residents and to defend their interests through legal means.

On whether repeated protests would yield results, he said constitutional rights had been secured through struggles, not the goodwill of those in power. “This is a struggle for survival. If the protesters do not succeed today, they will succeed tomorrow,” he said.