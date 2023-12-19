CPI secy Mutharasan condemns BJP for MPs suspension

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Tuesday condemned the BJP government for suspending 142 MPs for protesting against the security breach.



"The BJP government's attempt to conduct a parliament in which only the ruling party participates without the opposition parties, the country should unite and come forward to protest against the dictatorial act of the union government, which is implementing a one-party system in the country, " he said in a statement.

Pointing to the opposition party MP's protest seeking the Home Minister's reply to the incident of the security breach on December 13, he said that the suspension of 142 MPs, who sought an explanation for the breach is the height of fascism.