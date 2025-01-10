CPI secretary killed after brawl over pet dog in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, CPI union secretary was killed by his neighbour following a brawl over the latter’s pet dog in Tiruchy on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Muthukrishnan (49), CPI Manachanallur union secretary and a resident of Samayapuram, has been raising a country-bred dog at his house. It is said that there was a prolonged enmity between Muthukrishnan and his neighbour Nei Krishnan in connection to the pet dog.

Against such a backdrop, on Thursday night, when Nei Krishnan was crossing Muthukrishnan’s house, the dog started barking at him. This triggered a verbal duel that snowballed into an assault. Both started attacking each other with the iron rods lying on the road and both sustained injuries.

When the passers-by intervened and pacified them, Muthukrishnan collapsed. He was rushed to Srirangam GH from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH. However, Muthukrishnan died despite treatment at Tiruchy GH on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nei Krishnan who was undergoing treatment at Tiruchy GH was arrested and investigations are on.