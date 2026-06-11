CPI says current political situation rules out alliance with DMK, keeps options open for future polls

CHENNAI: In a set back to the DMK, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian on Thursday said the party could not be part of a DMK-led electoral alliance under the prevailing political circumstances, but maintained that the CPI continued to view the DMK, AIADMK and TVK as democratic forces with whom it could work on issues of public interest.
His announcement came days after CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam said that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance no longer exists. The DMK's major allies in the 2026 Assembly polls have either joined the newly formed TVK government or are extending outside support. Congress, IUML and VCK have joined the TVK ministry, while the Left parties are extending outside support.
Addressing reporters after the party's two-day State Executive Committee meeting, Veerapandian said the CPI's stand on any forthcoming by-election would be decided by the party's State Committee after assessing the political situation at that time.
"The Congress has moved away, the DMK has announced that it will not be part of the INDIA bloc, and several other parties have joined the TVK-led government. In such a situation, there is no scope at present for an electoral front to function as a united alliance," he said.
He stressed that the CPI's only political adversary remained the BJP and the RSS.
"No political party in Tamil Nadu is our enemy. We can join hands with any democratic force on issues concerning the nation, people's welfare and social justice," he said.
Veerapandian rejected suggestions that former Chief Minister M K Stalin had pressured the CPI to take decisions regarding alliances. He said the DMK leader had never interfered in the internal affairs of the CPI and had never attempted to dictate the party's political decisions.
"Communist parties take decisions collectively through their organisational structures. It is well known that our party arrives at decisions after discussions in its committees. Therefore, claims that someone compelled us to take this stand are completely incorrect," he said.
Explaining the CPI's decision to extend outside support to the TVK government, Veerapandian said the party was respecting the mandate delivered by the people. He noted that TVK had secured 108 seats and that neither the DMK nor the AIADMK was in a position to form a government.
"The Governor should invite the party that has secured the mandate to form the government. Delaying that process would amount to disregarding the people's verdict. Our support is based on political considerations and democratic responsibility, not charity," he said.
The CPI leader reiterated that the party would continue to work closely with Left parties and democratic forces in future elections. He said decisions on local body, Assembly and Parliamentary elections would be taken when those contests approached.
Asked whether the CPI had effectively exited the DMK alliance, Veerapandian said the party's position should be understood in the context of the current situation.
"Under the existing circumstances, the CPI cannot be part of the DMK alliance. That is our position," he said.
At the same time, he maintained that the DMK, AIADMK and TVK remained democratic forces and should not be treated as political enemies.
"Electoral politics should not override ideological politics. We will continue to work with democratic and Left forces on issues affecting secularism, workers, farmers and the common people," he said.
Veerapandian also defended the previous DMK government’s record, describing it as one of the better administrations in the country in terms of welfare and social justice initiatives. However, he said the emergence of TVK as a new democratic force and the altered political landscape had led the CPI to reassess its electoral position.
The CPI would continue to champion secularism and oppose the BJP's policies, he added, while remaining open to cooperation with all democratic forces committed to public welfare and constitutional values.