CPI says current political situation rules out alliance with DMK, keeps options open for future polls

No scope for alliance at present

Addressing reporters after the party's two-day State Executive Committee meeting, Veerapandian said the CPI's stand on any forthcoming by-election would be decided by the party's State Committee after assessing the political situation at that time.

"The Congress has moved away, the DMK has announced that it will not be part of the INDIA bloc, and several other parties have joined the TVK-led government. In such a situation, there is no scope at present for an electoral front to function as a united alliance," he said.

He stressed that the CPI's only political adversary remained the BJP and the RSS.

"No political party in Tamil Nadu is our enemy. We can join hands with any democratic force on issues concerning the nation, people's welfare and social justice," he said.