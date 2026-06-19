CPI says action against C Mahendran was justified

CHENNAI: Reacting to former senior CPI leader C Mahendran joining TVK, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said the party's disciplinary action against him had been justified.
In a statement, Veerapandian said Mahendran, who had held various positions in the party, was subjected to disciplinary proceedings for acting against the party's organisational rules and ideological principles.
He alleged that some individuals had prepared fraudulent documents to gain control of a publishing house - New Centruy Book House - established by the party's early leaders and which had since grown into one of Tamil Nadu's most respected publishing institutions. According to Veerapandian, Mahendran had supported those involved in the alleged attempt.
As a result, the party initiated disciplinary action against him and he had subsequently remained disconnected from the CPI, Veerapandian said.
The CPI leader further said that Mahendran failed to utilise the opportunity given by the party to acknowledge his mistakes and reconcile with the organisation. Instead, he had now joined the TVK.
"By joining TVK, Mahendran has only confirmed that the disciplinary action taken against him by the party was correct," Veerapandian said.
Mahendran on Thursday joined the party at its headquarters in Panaiyur. He recalled his lifelong association with CPI and said despite joining TVK, he would continue to wear his signature red towel. He said that he joined the party as it is committed to end corruption.