CPI says action against C Mahendran was justified

In a statement, Veerapandian said Mahendran, who had held various positions in the party, was subjected to disciplinary proceedings for acting against the party's organisational rules and ideological principles.

He alleged that some individuals had prepared fraudulent documents to gain control of a publishing house - New Centruy Book House - established by the party's early leaders and which had since grown into one of Tamil Nadu's most respected publishing institutions. According to Veerapandian, Mahendran had supported those involved in the alleged attempt.

As a result, the party initiated disciplinary action against him and he had subsequently remained disconnected from the CPI, Veerapandian said.