CPI, MNM welcomes CM's announcement of state funerals for organ donors

CHENNAI: CPI and Makkal Needhi Maiam welcomed the chief minister's announcement of holding state funerals for those donating body organs.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that his party welcomed the exemplary initiative of the chief minister.

"Tamil Nadu continues to lead the way in saving hundreds of lives through organ donation. Such achievements are possible only because of the selfless sacrifices of the families who come forward to donate the organs of their dear ones even in the tragic situation of brain death, " he said, adding that such initiatives help the people realise the importance of the organ donation.

Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan said the state funeral announcement would spread awareness about organ donation. "Even when a beloved family member is tragically brain dead, donating his organs to save other lives is a great sacrifice. I welcome and appreciate the Chief Minister's announcement that organ donors will be cremated with state honours to honour this sacrifice, " he tweeted.