CPI, MNM seeks action against MoS Shobha for hate speech against Tamils

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and MNM president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to take cognisance of the hate speech by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje.

"We take a very strong objection to the insinuating remarks by the Union Minister of State causing insult to the Tamil Nadu people. The Minister has made outrageous claim linking Tamils in the recent bomb blast that has occurred in Rameswaram Cafe, Bengaluru, " Mutharasan said in a complaint to the CEC.

Noting that the Minister's speech was a reckless and whipping hatred causing a threat to peace and harmony, he said that the minister's speech intended to cause division among the people.

"CPI urges upon the EC to initiate legal action against the minister for instigating hatred and causing threat to peace, " he demanded.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan asked the EC to take cognisance of the union minister's gross and condemnable speech, which violates the model code of conduct.

"I hope that @BJP4TamilNadu leadership, as proud sons of the soil, will join me in condemning this hate speech against our people. The people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting response to these deplorable remarks in the upcoming elections on April 19th, " he wrote on social media.