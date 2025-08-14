CPI (M) to protest against arrest of cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Shanmugam, an ally of ruling DMK, has announced a protest in Chennai, on Thursday evening, to urge the government to fulfil the demands of cleanliness workers apart from taking action against police personnel who manhandled the protesting workers.

In a statement, Shanmugam termed the arrest and eviction of the protesting workers as violation of human rights.

"In a democratic country, police, court, and administration should stand with the workers, who are protesting for their rights. But, all the government estates acted violently in this issue. Arresting the persons, who express support to the protest, and taking them in vehicles without number plates are actions that any civilized society would hang its head in shame," he opined.

He demanded the government to accept the demands of the workers and release them. Also, supporters of the protest should be released. "It is highly condemnable that the police attacked the workers. Actions should be taken against the police personnel, who attacked the workers and officials, who ordered it," he urged.