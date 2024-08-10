CPI functionary killed in suspected revenge attack in Mannargudi; trio at large

TIRUCHY: A three-member gang murdered a CPI functionary in the crowded bazaar at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Friday.

Sources said Marimuthu, a CPI functionary from Mannargudi, was involved in the murder of a DMK functionary Baskar due to a prolonged enmity and he was lodged in prison. He came out on bail a few days back.

On Friday morning, while Marimuthu was at Kalappal bazaar, he was intercepted by a gang of three persons who came in a two-wheeler. The trio picked up a quarrel. The quarrel snowballed into an assault and suddenly one among the three attacked Marimuthu with a sickle several times. He sustained severe injuries and fell unconscious in the pool of blood and the gang escaped from the spot.

The public attempted to chase them but the trio threatened them and sped away. The people rushed him to the Mannargudi GH but he succumbed to the injuries.

Mannargudi police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police sent the body for an autopsy. The kin of Marimuthu filed a complaint with the police on suspicion that the relatives of the late Baskar were behind the murder. Police registered a case and are investigating.