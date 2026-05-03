CPI demands immediate rollback of commercial LPG cylinder price hike

Led by CPI South Chennai District Secretary S K Siva, party workers gathered near the Panagal Building in Saidapet and raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government.

Addressing the protesters, Siva stated that the hike in commercial gas prices has forced several small-scale restaurants and street-side food stalls to shut down, directly affecting the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

He further noted that the price surge has a cascading effect on students, IT employees, and daily wage labourers who stay in hostels and depend on these affordable eateries for their daily meals.

The CPI leader hit out at the Union government for citing international conflicts, including those involving Israel and Iran, as a justification for the price hike.