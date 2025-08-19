CPI defers election for new secretary

CHENNAI: The 26th State Conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded on Monday with a public rally in Salem, even as the election of a new state secretary has been deferred due to an internal contest.

The conference, which began on August 15, witnessed four days of deliberations during which several resolutions were passed. With the tenure of the incumbent state secretary R Mutharasan, who completed three successive terms, coming to an end, discussions were held on electing his successor.

However, reports suggest that a contest has emerged between State deputy secretary M Veerapandian and State committee member Santhanam for the top post. Party sources indicated that the election process would be held after a fortnight.