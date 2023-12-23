CPI condemns to change Podhigai channel name as DD Tamil from Pongal festival

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday questioned the need to change the name of the Podhigai channel into DD Tamil from the Tamil's festival Pongal.

In a statement, he said that the union minister of state for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has recently announced that from the Pongal festival name of the Podhigai channel would be changed to DD Tamil.

After the launch of Chennai Television Station in 1975, the name of the channel was rechristened as Podhigai in 2000 after a survey among Tamil viewers.

It signifies Podhigai Hill in the state. Similarly, the names of non-Hindi channels were also changed in the name of the regional languages.

The union government should drop its proposal as it insults the sensitivities and individuality of the state's people, he said.

Pointing out that already Podhigai channel did not have any unique Tamil programmes, he said that it merely telecast Hindi programs dubbed in Tamil.

"Now they want to do away with Tamil name Podhigai as well. We strongly condemn the union government's attempt to change the Podhigai channel name and we demand it to drop the plan, " he demanded.