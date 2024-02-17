CPI condemns siddaramaiah's stand on Mekedatu Dam issue

CHENNAI: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday condemned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing in the State Budget that the government is determined to build Mekedatu dam.



"Siddaramaiah has announced that all arrangements have been made to construct the Mekedatu dam. While tabling the budget for 2024-25 on February 12, he told the Karnataka Assembly that the state government is determined to construct the dam. He had declared the formation of a regional committee and two sub-committees for this purpose," he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the Karnataka government, which should respect the final verdict given by the Cauvery River Water Tribunal (CWDT) and the final order given by the Supreme Court in the appeals, continues to act in the direction of completely taking away Tamil Nadu's water rights by weaponising Bengaluru's demand for drinking water.

"In this, injustice is done to Tamil Nadu without any party difference. The Union Government is also deceiving Tamil Nadu by refusing to intervene on this. Tamil Nadu strongly objected to the neighbouring state's earlier proposal that the Cauvery Water Management Authority should include the Mekedatu dam issue in its agenda," he said.

He said that Siddaramaiah's announcement would not help strengthen good relations between the states and also against the principles of federalism.