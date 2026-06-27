CPI backs TVK's right to choose Delhi representative, but slams party's pick

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Veerapandian said, "CPI is not happy with the choice of the person for the Delhi representative”

In the meantime, Veerapandian pointed out that the TVK government is just one month old and the party should not be compared with the others who ruled for more than 60 years.



He also welcomed the withdrawal of the privatisation of cleanliness work across 12 urban local bodies and urged the government to pay more attention to the demands of the cleanliness workers and fulfil them at the earliest.