CPI backs TVK's right to choose Delhi representative, but slams party's pick

TIRUCHY: The Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary M Veerapandian on Saturday stated that while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has the right to appoint its representative for Delhi, selecting someone with a strong background in the Tamil language and culture would have been more appropriate.
Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Veerapandian said, "CPI is not happy with the choice of the person for the Delhi representative”
In the meantime, Veerapandian pointed out that the TVK government is just one month old and the party should not be compared with the others who ruled for more than 60 years.
He also welcomed the withdrawal of the privatisation of cleanliness work across 12 urban local bodies and urged the government to pay more attention to the demands of the cleanliness workers and fulfil them at the earliest.
“The TVK government is following the stand of the previous DMK government on the Tiruparankundram and Mekedatu dam issue. We welcome this," he said.
He also announced a protest across the state on June 29 against the sale of three per cent shares of the PSU NLC to private individuals and further demanded that all the crop loans be written off. Similarly, the party has planned for a padayatra movement from August 6 to 15, demanding that the Centre release the funds for the State to execute the pending projects.