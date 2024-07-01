CPI backs TN and Pondy bar associations' protest against three new criminal laws

CHENNAI: CPI State secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday extended support to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Associations’ decision to observe July 1 as a black day, fast at the gates of courts, and remain away from court work for one week urging the Union government to withhold the three new criminal laws — Bharathiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharathiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharathiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

In a statement, he said that the associations have decided to hold demonstrations in front of courts on July 2, in front of Union government offices on July 3, and to hold a lawyer rally on July 8 in Tiruchy.

“The Union government arbitrarily passed these laws after expelling all the opposition members from the Parliament. The CPI welcomes the ongoing protests by lawyers demanding seeking repeal of the laws and wishes them success,” he said.