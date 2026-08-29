CPI-affiliated outfits welcomed govt's move; CPM-backed group urged deferment until storage improves

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state general secretary BS Masilamani said the release would provide relief to delta districts facing severe drinking water shortages and depleted groundwater. Around 700 water storage bodies had no water and only about one-sixth of the area had been covered under Kuruvai, with crops drying up in some places, he said.

However, he said the proposed 10,500-cusec release for 45 days would not support Samba cultivation. The water would take about four days to reach Kallanai, with the flow potentially falling to around 4,000 cusecs, and more than 10 days to reach tail-end areas. Much of it would flow through rivers rather than irrigation canals, he said.