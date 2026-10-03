CPI accuses TVK ministers of putting a price on villages in bypolls

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Saturday (October 3) alleged that TVK ministers were camping in villages in Dharapuram and other bypoll constituencies, approaching voters with promises to address long-pending local demands and effectively "putting a price on an entire village".
"Why are ministers who had never visited these villages earlier now camping in the streets? If they have come for campaigning, they should speak about politics. They should explain the functioning of the Union and State governments and their parties. That is what strengthens democracy," Veerapandian said addressing a press conference in Dharapuram.
Veerapandian said the presence of large convoys and expensive vehicles in even small hamlets had raised questions among residents. He alleged that groups accompanying the campaigners were taking down details of voters, including their mobile phone numbers and information required to make payments through digital platforms such as GPay and PhonePe.
He alleged that ministers were taking up long-pending demands of villages during the campaign and promising to fulfil them.
"Putting a price on an entire village is different from asking for votes. If a village has a demand for a temple or a school and you promise to fulfil it during the bypoll, why was it not done earlier?" he asked.
Veerapandian also alleged that cash was being distributed to voters in the bypoll constituencies and criticised the Election Commission for failing to prevent such practices. He said the poll panel had a responsibility to ensure a level playing field in the two constituencies.
He said CPI cadres were conducting their campaign by meeting people in their homes and discussing political and livelihood issues, including price rise, the concerns of construction workers and sanitation workers, and demands of government employees.
On recent campaign remarks by DMK leader MK Stalin targeting a woman politician, Veerapandian said political discourse should not descend into comments on a woman's appearance or personal life. He said Stalin had maintained a dignified tone in the past.
"Commenting on a woman's appearance or making personal remarks is not acceptable. Communist parties will oppose such remarks irrespective of which side they come from," he said.
Veerapandian said political leaders, particularly those holding public office, should set an example by maintaining dignity during election campaigns. He added that personal attacks did not constitute political debate.
On CPI's decision to contest the bypolls independently, Veerapandian said the party respected the people's mandate and would support the TVK government from outside. He clarified that CPI was not part of the ruling alliance.