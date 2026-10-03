CPI accuses TVK ministers of putting a price on villages in bypolls

"Why are ministers who had never visited these villages earlier now camping in the streets? If they have come for campaigning, they should speak about politics. They should explain the functioning of the Union and State governments and their parties. That is what strengthens democracy," Veerapandian said addressing a press conference in Dharapuram.

Veerapandian said the presence of large convoys and expensive vehicles in even small hamlets had raised questions among residents. He alleged that groups accompanying the campaigners were taking down details of voters, including their mobile phone numbers and information required to make payments through digital platforms such as GPay and PhonePe.

He alleged that ministers were taking up long-pending demands of villages during the campaign and promising to fulfil them.