CPCB to aid new plastic waste units to curb marine litter

CHENNAI: With the marine litter including ALDFGs (abandoned, lost, or otherwise discarded fishing gear) polluting marine ecosystems across the country, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has decided to provide financial support to new plastic waste processing facilities near beaches, harbours, and fishing hotspots.

As per guidelines issued by the CPCB for providing financial assistance, a one-time grant of either Rs 19 lakh tonnes per day or 40 per cent of the capital cost of the plastic waste recycling plant and machinery, whichever is lower, will be provided. However, the maximum support is limited to Rs 38 lakh per plastic processing plant. For setting up a nylon fishing gear recycling plant, a maximum of Rs 48 lakh will be provided. The owners of the plants should bear the remaining cost.

Preference will be given to new plastic recycling units proposed to be located optimally closer to beaches, harbours, fishing hotspots, high tourist footfall areas, and any other strategically important areas where no restriction is imposed by any of the Government agencies for setting up the unit. Moreover, priority will be given to registered fishermen's societies interested in setting up fishing gear and fishing net recycling units.

“The quantity of fishing net waste varies in States and Union Territories depending on factors such as the size of the fishing industry, the length of the shoreline, and local waste management practices. Further, they are generally replaced every 1-3 months influenced by factors such as rocks, damage due to boats, machine boat impact, and interference from crabs and other species,” the CPCB said.

According to the information submitted by thirteen State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees of coastal states in the 2022-23 Annual Report, a total of 2.37 million tonnes of plastic waste was generated in the states.

As per data, Tamil Nadu has only 47 plastic waste recycling facilities whereas, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have 436, 232, and 99 units respectively.

A study conducted by Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) in Thoothukudi, along with SALT in Norway, Lanka Environment Fund in Sri Lanka, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), revealed that nearly 50 per cent of the marine litter items found in Gulf of Mannar are ALDFGs. Moreover, ALDFG contributed to 74 per cent of the total weight of marine litter on the Indian side of the Gulf of Mannar.

Around 3.54 to 85.94 microplastic items per kilogram of sand were recorded in the surface sediment at 12 selected beach locations in the Gulf of Mannar during the Northeast monsoon. In water samples, an abundance of microplastic ranged from 8.22 to 106.85 items per litre.