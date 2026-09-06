CP Radhakrishnan hails Dinamalar's role at postage release

CHENNAI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday released a commemorative postal stamp honouring Tamil daily Dinamalar, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee.
The event was held in Chennai, where messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DMK president MK Stalin were read out.
Hailing the contribution of the print media, Radhakrishnan said newspapers often sold copies at prices that were about half the cost of printing. Despite this, the service rendered by newspapers could be considered an excellent form of social service, he said.
A short film showcasing Dinamalar’s 75-year journey was screened during the event.
The event was presided over by M Manoj, Director of the Postal Department, Chennai City. Publishers of Dinamalar, including L Athimoolam and RR Gopaljee, participated in the event.
Dinamalar began its journey on September 6, 1951, from Thiruvananthapuram.