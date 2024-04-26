Cow dung mixed in water tank in Dalit colony

TIRUCHY: In yet another shocking act, some miscreants allegedly mixed cow dung in the over-head tank (OHT) that supplies drinking water to a Dalit residential colony in Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district.

A 10,000-litre capacity OHT was erected at the Adi Dravidar residential colony of Sangam Viduthi Panchayat in 2014 to supply potable water to the residents.

Meanwhile, a few children, including G Ravikumar from the residential colony, fell ill for a couple of days. They were admitted to Tiruvonam GH with complaints of nausea and vomiting symptoms. After treatment, they were discharged.

On Thursday, residents from the colony found that water supplied through the pipeline was contaminated. Suspecting something amiss, a group of youth residing in the colony, who climbed up and checked OHT, were shocked to find cow dung floating in it.

Soon, they passed on the information to the Gandharvakottai Panchayat Union Commissioner Periyasamy. Based on the information, the commissioner along with the panchayat president Perumal, Revenue Inspector Priyadharshini, and VAO Subha after inspecting the water confirmed the presence of cow dung.

Subsequently, officials took samples of the water for test and investigation. The commissioner assured proper and stern action against the culprits. He also ordered them to remove the water from the OHT and supply water from the tank located in an adjacent village.