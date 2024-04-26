Cow dung mixed in drinking water tank: PMK's Ramadoss condemns Guruvandan Street incident

CHENNAI: Saying that mixing of cow dung in drinking water tank in Pudukottai district is no less cruel than the Vengaivayal incident, PMK president S Ramadoss urged the state government to identify the perpetrators and take criminal action.

"The reports of cow dung mixed in an overhead tank in Guruvandan Street in Sangamviduthi village that supplies drinking water to SC people is shocking. Mixing cow dung in drinking water tank is inhumane, " Ramadoss said in a statement.

He added that the incident came to light after children and others, who drank water from the tank, fell sick.

It is the responsibility of the government to monitor and to test water so that it can supply clean water to the public every day.

"The Dravida model government has failed in its responsibility. Incidents like mixing cow dung and human feces in drinking water have been increasing during the last 1.5 years. It raises concern that such incidents are happening in schools and in areas where SC people live, " he opined.

Alleging that the state government has failed in stopping atrocities against SC community, Ramadoss pointed out that the government has not taken any action against the persons who mixed feces in water tank in Vengaivayal.

"Vengaivayal incident happened 17 months ago. The government should wake up and identify perpetrators in Vengaivayal incident. Severe punishment should be ensure against them, " he urged.

He opined that Guruvandan Street incident is equally cruel as Vengaivayal incident. The government and the police should ensure criminal action against the persons who mixed cow dung.